Software Engineer compensation in United States at Elastic ranges from $172K per year for C5 to $378K per year for C8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $229K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Elastic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C5
$172K
$141K
$31.4K
$0
C6
$223K
$180K
$42.1K
$0
C7
$294K
$201K
$92.2K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Elastic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Elastic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
