All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Canada at Elastic totals CA$251K per year for C6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Elastic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C6
CA$251K
CA$181K
CA$67.6K
CA$1.7K
C7
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Elastic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
