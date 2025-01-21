← Company Directory
Elastic
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Elastic Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Canada at Elastic totals CA$251K per year for C6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Elastic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C4
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C5
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C6
Senior Product Manager
CA$251K
CA$181K
CA$67.6K
CA$1.7K
C7
Principal Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Elastic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Elastic in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$376,951. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elastic for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$251,373.

Other Resources