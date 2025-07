Ekso Bionics Holdings designs and sells exoskeleton products for medical and industrial use. Its EksoHealth segment focuses on medical applications, while the EksoWorks segment targets able-bodied users for repetitive work. The company's products include wearable bionic suits and rehabilitation devices. It also has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin. Ekso Bionics was founded in 2005 and is based in Richmond, California.