Software Engineer compensation in India at Eightfold ranges from ₹3.95M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.06M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eightfold's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹3.95M
₹3.36M
₹294K
₹294K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.06M
₹4.39M
₹216K
₹454K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Eightfold, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)