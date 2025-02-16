← Company Directory
Eightfold
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Eightfold Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Eightfold ranges from ₹3.95M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.06M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eightfold's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹3.95M
₹3.36M
₹294K
₹294K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.06M
₹4.39M
₹216K
₹454K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Eightfold, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Eightfold in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,325,247. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eightfold for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,227,670.

Other Resources