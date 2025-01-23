← Company Directory
Egis Technology
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

Egis Technology Civil Engineer Salaries

The average Civil Engineer total compensation in France at Egis Technology ranges from €31K to €44.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Egis Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

€35.5K - €41.5K
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
€31K€35.5K€41.5K€44.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Egis Technology?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Egis Technology in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €44,193. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Egis Technology for the Civil Engineer role in France is €30,973.

Other Resources