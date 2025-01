E-Pak is a company that specializes in manufacturing rugged and durable containers and equipment for the scrap, construction-demolition, and refuse industry. They offer a variety of roll-off containers, scrap trailers, and self-dumping hoppers. E-Pak stands out from other companies by allowing customization of their products to meet customer requirements, rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach. They prioritize customer needs and provide high-quality solutions.