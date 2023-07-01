← Company Directory
E-Pak Manufacturing
E-Pak Manufacturing Salaries

E-Pak Manufacturing's median salary is $9,950 for a Accountant . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of E-Pak Manufacturing. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Accountant
$10K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at E-Pak Manufacturing is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $9,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at E-Pak Manufacturing is $9,950.

