e-con Systems Salaries

e-con Systems's salary ranges from $4,581 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $43,443 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of e-con Systems. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Development
$43.4K
Data Scientist
$4.6K
Hardware Engineer
$21.1K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at e-con Systems is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $43,443. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at e-con Systems is $21,139.

