Dyson
Dyson Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Dyson totals SGD 119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dyson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
Dyson
Machine Learning Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 119K
Level
Senior
Base
SGD 109K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 9.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Dyson?

SGD 214K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Dyson in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 149,008. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dyson for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 108,977.

