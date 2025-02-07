All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at DXC Technology ranges from ₹527K per year for L1 to ₹1.07M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹616K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DXC Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹527K
₹527K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹971K
₹966K
₹0
₹4.5K
L3
₹465K
₹456K
₹343.4
₹8.5K
L4
₹1.07M
₹1.05M
₹0
₹22.6K
