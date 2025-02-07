← Company Directory
DXC Technology
DXC Technology Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at DXC Technology totals ₹1.76M per year.

Median Package
DXC Technology
Information Technologist (IT)
Total per year
₹1.76M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.76M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at DXC Technology?

₹13.73M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at DXC Technology sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,982,864. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DXC Technology for the Information Technologist (IT) role is ₹1,761,194.

Other Resources