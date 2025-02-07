← Company Directory
DXC Technology
DXC Technology Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at DXC Technology totals $70K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DXC Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

DXC Technology
Business Analyst
Plano, TX
Total per year
$70K
Level
Senior
Base
$70K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
16 Years
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at DXC Technology?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at DXC Technology in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $95,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DXC Technology for the Business Analyst role in United States is $70,000.

