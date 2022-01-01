DriveWealth Salaries

Company Directory
DriveWealth's salary ranges from $160,800 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $196,980 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DriveWealth. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Product Designer
$161K
Solution Architect
$197K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DriveWealth is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DriveWealth is $170,000.

