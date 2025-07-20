Company Directory
Doctrine
The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Doctrine totals €61.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Doctrine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Doctrine
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€61.5K
Level
L3
Base
€61.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Doctrine?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

Den høyest betalende lønnspakken rapportert for en Software Engineer hos Doctrine in France ligger på en årlig total kompensasjon på €75,089. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Doctrine for Software Engineer-rollen in France er €61,453.

