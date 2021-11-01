← Company Directory
Digital Asset
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Digital Asset Salaries

Digital Asset's salary ranges from $150,750 in total compensation per year for a Product Design Manager in United States at the low-end to $219,081 for a Software Engineering Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Digital Asset. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Design Manager
$151K
Software Engineer
$192K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Digital Asset is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,081. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Digital Asset is $191,565.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Digital Asset

Related Companies

  • Attain
  • Personify
  • Genesys
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources