Digital Ally produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant products for law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. It offers in-car and body-worn digital video systems, cloud-based evidence management systems, temperature-screening instruments, and personal protective equipment. The company also provides working capital and back-office services to healthcare organizations and operates an online ticketing marketplace for live events. Digital Ally was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.