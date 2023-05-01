← Company Directory
Digital Ally
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Digital Ally that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Digital Ally produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant products for law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. It offers in-car and body-worn digital video systems, cloud-based evidence management systems, temperature-screening instruments, and personal protective equipment. The company also provides working capital and back-office services to healthcare organizations and operates an online ticketing marketplace for live events. Digital Ally was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

    http://digitalallyinc.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    146
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Digital Ally

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources