Deliveroo
Deliveroo Salaries

Deliveroo's salary ranges from $38,480 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Ireland at the low-end to $331,350 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Deliveroo. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L4 $106K
L5 $141K
L6 $178K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $86.1K
L4 $101K
L5 $142K
Product Manager
L4 $91.4K
L5 $131K
L6 $198K
L7 $272K

Software Engineering Manager
L5 $159K
L6 $200K
L7 $331K
Data Science Manager
Median $188K
Technical Program Manager
Median $126K
Business Analyst
Median $75.5K
Administrative Assistant
$38.5K
Business Operations
$97.1K
Business Operations Manager
$95.1K
Data Analyst
$63.8K
Financial Analyst
$73.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$126K
Marketing
$84.1K
Marketing Operations
$40.1K
Product Designer
$124K
Product Design Manager
$153K
Program Manager
$112K
Project Manager
$109K
Recruiter
$90.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Deliveroo is Software Engineering Manager at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $331,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deliveroo is $112,153.

