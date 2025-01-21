Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Deliveroo ranges from £127K per year for L5 to £263K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £179K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deliveroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L5 Manager 1 £127K £103K £15K £8.4K L6 Manager 2 £159K £128K £17.8K £13.4K L7 Senior Manager £263K £169K £64.7K £29.7K L8 Director £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Deliveroo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

