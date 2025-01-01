Since 2017, we’ve helped businesses and individuals thrive with the use of our AI translator. Our team of engineers, researchers, and language specialists has only expanded, enabling us to create even more solutions and tools to help you and your team succeed. With 30+ languages and counting, our portfolio of products includes a web translator, browser extensions, desktop and mobile apps, an API, and an AI writing tool, DeepL Write. We are constantly expanding our offerings to suit your organization’s needs, continuously improving our technology while leading the way in AI sphere, and always prioritizing data protection and security.