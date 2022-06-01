← Company Directory
Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Salaries

Daimler Truck's salary ranges from $74,973 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $135,320 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Daimler Truck. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $98K
Data Analyst
$98K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Financial Analyst
$75K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Legal
$97.9K
Product Manager
$105K
Project Manager
$119K
Technical Program Manager
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Daimler Truck is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Daimler Truck is $98,000.

Other Resources