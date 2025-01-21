← Company Directory
CybelAngel
CybelAngel Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in United States at CybelAngel ranges from $107K to $152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CybelAngel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$122K - $144K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
$107K$122K$144K$152K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CybelAngel?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at CybelAngel in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $151,973. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CybelAngel for the Marketing role in United States is $107,042.

