Company Directory
Current Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Current Global that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    A global communications agency: creative problem-solvers for some of the world's most iconic b2b and b2c brands.Got a challenge that needs fresh thinking? We’d love to hear from you.We influence behavior where real life happens – in the moment.The world has changed, and it continues to change quickly. Real-time, on-demand, access to information. 24-hour news cycles. Attention spans are shrinking. Competition for attention is fierce. New products are brought to market in shorter timeframes. Categories are disrupted or become obsolete. Shorter life cycles for businesses.This noisy and complicated environment makes it harder than ever for brands to connect and be relevant.The way we think, act and behave is influenced by a lifetime of experiences. But every so often, there is a moment that draws focus – that makes us more receptive to being engaged. Such as being the CEO of a firm that’s just been hacked; receiving a diagnosis at the doctors; finding out you’re about to be parents. Every moment encapsulates many things – the sum of experiences, a trigger, the time of day, a psychological state and much more.And knowing the trigger of events or series of moments that follow, we can design engaging communications every step of the way.This deep understanding helps us make brands hyper relevant, contextual and meaningful, and ultimately, create lasting impact on your business.We are Current.

    http://www.currentglobal.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Current Global

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources