CSL Behring
CSL Behring Salaries

CSL Behring's salary ranges from $83,847 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Germany at the low-end to $238,914 for a Solution Architect in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CSL Behring. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Biomedical Engineer
$114K
Business Analyst
$83.8K
Controls Engineer
$108K

Information Technologist (IT)
$87.6K
Product Manager
$147K
Software Engineer
$119K
Solution Architect
$239K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CSL Behring is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,914. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CSL Behring is $114,425.

