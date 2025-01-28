← Company Directory
CSL Behring
CSL Behring Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Switzerland at CSL Behring ranges from CHF 183K to CHF 255K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CSL Behring's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 196K - CHF 231K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 183KCHF 196KCHF 231KCHF 255K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CSL Behring?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at CSL Behring in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 254,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CSL Behring for the Solution Architect role in Switzerland is CHF 183,076.

