Software Engineer compensation in Greater Paris Area at Criteo ranges from €61.2K per year for L2 to €154K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Paris Area package totals €92.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
€61.2K
€54K
€2.3K
€4.9K
L3
€72K
€63.5K
€2.8K
€5.7K
L4
€93.5K
€75K
€8.4K
€10.1K
L5
€154K
€104K
€34.6K
€16K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
