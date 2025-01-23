Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in France at Criteo ranges from €61K per year for L2 to €154K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €86.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Software Engineer (Entry Level) €61K €53.8K €2.3K €4.9K L3 Software Engineer II €73.1K €63.2K €4.1K €5.8K L4 Senior Software Engineer €93.2K €74.8K €8.4K €10.1K L5 Staff Software Engineer €154K €103K €34.5K €16K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

