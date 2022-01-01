← Company Directory
Criteo
Criteo Salaries

Criteo's salary ranges from $56,235 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $686,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Criteo. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $64.4K
L3 $77.1K
L4 $101K
L5 $164K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $72.7K
Product Manager
Median $156K

Sales
Median $139K
Business Development
$686K
Customer Service
$57.6K
Data Analyst
$56.2K
Human Resources
$203K
Information Technologist (IT)
$96.2K
Management Consultant
$92.5K
Marketing
$182K
Program Manager
$170K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$78.5K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Criteo is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $686,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Criteo is $108,580.

