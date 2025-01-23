All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in France at Criteo ranges from $€54K per year to $€77.2K. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €67.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€69K
€63.8K
€2.6K
€2.6K
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
