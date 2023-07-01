Credit Key is a company that offers fast and secure business credit solutions at the point of purchase. Their unique underwriting and decisioning process allows for real-time credit decisions. By using Credit Key, merchants can increase revenue, lower costs, improve cash flow, and provide a great customer experience. Their module integrates seamlessly with various e-commerce platforms, keeping users on the merchant's site. Platforms currently supported include Magento, IBM, Shopify, Demandware, Onestop, and custom .Net platforms.