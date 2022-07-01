Crafty’s mission is to help companies craft better workplaces by providing the services and technology to deliver a modern, comprehensive food & beverage program for their employees, no matter where they work. After operating with a vertically integrated supply chain (i.e., directly fulfilling orders from Crafty-operated distribution centers) in Chicago and the Bay Area from 2016 through 2020, our team launched a third party fulfillment model in 2021 that rapidly scaled our coverage from 2 markets to over 25 markets globally with 900% YTD growth in revenue.Our vision is to build the Operating System for Employee Consumption by offering our clients a centralized platform to manage pantry, catering, cafe, and supply needs across the globe.Our clients include some of the most notable employers across the world. Companies pick Crafty for vendor consolidation and management to serve their workforce across all locations (including remote). Crafty delivers a world-class client experience through direct and 3rd party fulfillment. 3rd party providers partner with Crafty for revenue opportunities and leverage our digital tools and resources to be competitive in the future of work.At Crafty, we have a diverse, high-powered team, comprised of folks in technology, supply chain operations, field operations, sales, account management, and more. Our workplace is dynamic, fast-paced, and just plain fun; we pride ourselves in having an amazing mix of humans who make up our team!