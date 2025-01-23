Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cox Automotive ranges from $90K per year for P1 to $166K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$90K
$83.5K
$0
$6.5K
P2
$111K
$100K
$312
$9.9K
P3
$135K
$123K
$0
$12.8K
P4
$166K
$142K
$0
$23.3K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***