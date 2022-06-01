← Company Directory
Covetrus
Top Insights
    Covetrus specializes in the production and distribution, inventory management, software and prescription management for veterinary care.Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe.

    http://www.covetrus.com
    2019
    5,500
    $1B-$10B
