Coterra Energy Inc. is a company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration organized in Delaware and based in Houston, Texas. The company has operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,892 million barrels of oil equivalent (1.769×1010 GJ) of estimated proved reserves, of which 85% was natural gas, 7% was petroleum, and 8% was natural gas liquids.