Cosmos Health Inc. is a global healthcare group based in Chicago, Illinois. They specialize in nutraceuticals through their proprietary product lines, as well as branded generics and OTC medications. They also have subsidiaries in Greece and the UK for healthcare distribution. Cosmos Health is focused on R&D for patented nutraceuticals and specialized root extracts, as well as complex generics and innovative OTC products. They have a global distribution platform and are expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.