← Company Directory
Corpay
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Corpay Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Canada at Corpay ranges from CA$546K to CA$795K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Corpay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$627K - CA$714K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$546KCA$627KCA$714KCA$795K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Sales submissions at Corpay to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Corpay?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Corpay in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$795,065. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Corpay for the Sales role in Canada is CA$545,765.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Corpay

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources