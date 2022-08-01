← Company Directory
Core10
Top Insights
    Nashville-based Core10, founded in 2016 and backed by FINTOP Capital, is a leading US-based provider of API Integration and SaaS implementation services to the fintech and financial services industry. Our 100% US-based development team is located in smaller US Hereshore® communities, including Huntington, West Virginia, and Martin, Tennessee, where we offer clients expert resources at a competitive rate. These Hereshore communities are selected because they produce highly educated developers in places with a significantly lower cost of living than the major US hubs and large cities.

    http://www.core10.io
    2016
    75
    $10M-$50M
