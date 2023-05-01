← Company Directory
ControlUp
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ControlUp Salaries

ControlUp's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United States at the low-end to $120,457 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ControlUp. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Sales
$106K
Software Engineer
$120K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ControlUp is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,457. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ControlUp is $112,991.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ControlUp

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources