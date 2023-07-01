Control Bionics Limited is a company that develops and sells assistive communications technology systems. Their products, such as the NeuroNode Trilogy and NeuroNode3 systems, enable individuals with speech and movement difficulties to control computers for speech generation, communication, entertainment, and device control. They also offer the Cosmos Connect device for controlling wheelchairs, dining robots, and gaming systems, as well as the Uno Touch speech generating device and other sensors. The company, formerly known as Control Bionics Holdings Pty Limited, was founded in 2005 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.