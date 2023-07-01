← Company Directory
Control Bionics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Control Bionics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Control Bionics Limited is a company that develops and sells assistive communications technology systems. Their products, such as the NeuroNode Trilogy and NeuroNode3 systems, enable individuals with speech and movement difficulties to control computers for speech generation, communication, entertainment, and device control. They also offer the Cosmos Connect device for controlling wheelchairs, dining robots, and gaming systems, as well as the Uno Touch speech generating device and other sensors. The company, formerly known as Control Bionics Holdings Pty Limited, was founded in 2005 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

    http://www.controlbionics.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Control Bionics

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources