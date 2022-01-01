← Company Directory
Constant Contact
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Constant Contact Salaries

Constant Contact's salary ranges from $107,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $177,030 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Constant Contact. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$158K
Product Manager
$168K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

59 58
59 58
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Constant Contact is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,030. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constant Contact is $163,046.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Constant Contact

Related Companies

  • Bluecore
  • Juniper Square
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • doxo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources