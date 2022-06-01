← Company Directory
CONSOR Engineers
CONSOR Engineers Salaries

CONSOR Engineers's median salary is $120,600 for a Civil Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CONSOR Engineers. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Civil Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CONSOR Engineers is Civil Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CONSOR Engineers is $120,600.

