Connecteam is an employee management app that helps businesses connect their staff, manage day-to-day operations, and improve employee experience and engagement. It is used by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, from small businesses to massive enterprises. The company's mission is to provide managers with the tools they need to communicate, operate, engage, and run their frontline workforce. Connecteam offers an affordable tool that meets and exceeds today's expectations for user experience in 2022.