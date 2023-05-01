← Company Directory
Connecteam
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Connecteam that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Connecteam is an employee management app that helps businesses connect their staff, manage day-to-day operations, and improve employee experience and engagement. It is used by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, from small businesses to massive enterprises. The company's mission is to provide managers with the tools they need to communicate, operate, engage, and run their frontline workforce. Connecteam offers an affordable tool that meets and exceeds today's expectations for user experience in 2022.

    https://connecteam.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Connecteam

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources