Comtech Telecommunications Corp. develops and markets communication solutions globally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions, offering satellite ground station technologies, public safety and location technologies, tactical satellite-based networks, and high-performance transmission technologies. The company serves various industries, including satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.