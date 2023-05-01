← Company Directory
Comtech Telecommunications
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Comtech Telecommunications that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Comtech Telecommunications Corp. develops and markets communication solutions globally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions, offering satellite ground station technologies, public safety and location technologies, tactical satellite-based networks, and high-performance transmission technologies. The company serves various industries, including satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

    http://www.comtechtel.com
    Website
    1972
    Year Founded
    1,993
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Comtech Telecommunications

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources