Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Salaries

Comtech Telecommunications's salary ranges from $50,960 in total compensation per year for a Industrial Designer at the low-end to $150,750 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Comtech Telecommunications. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $122K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Industrial Designer
$51K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Program Manager
$82.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Comtech Telecommunications is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comtech Telecommunications is $82,410.

