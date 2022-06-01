Compass Group PLC is a world-leading food and support services company whose history can be traced back over 60 years. As a FTSE 100 listed company we generated annual revenue of £20.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2020. We operate in around 45 countries, employ ~550,000 people and serve more than 5.5 billion meals a year.The company specialises in providing food and a range of support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Seniors, Education, Defence, Offshore & Remote, Sports & Leisure and Vending with an established brand portfolio.By combining fresh ideas with the industry’s greatest talent, we continue to set the standards for food and service excellence. Behind everything we do at Compass Group is a focus on Great People, Great Service and Great Results! This approach is key to our provision of food and support services to clients across the globe. Increasingly clients ask us to provide a consolidated range of support services as well. With experts in place to deliver hotel support services, cleaning, building maintenance, reception and security, to name but a few, the Compass team has all the skills clients need when outsourcing other non-core activities.