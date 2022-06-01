← Company Directory
Compass Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Compass Group Salaries

Compass Group's salary ranges from $3,920 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Canada at the low-end to $418,200 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Compass Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$61.7K
Data Scientist
$50.3K
Financial Analyst
$45.2K
Human Resources
$43.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$3.9K
Marketing
$64.8K
Product Designer
$163K
Product Manager
$89.2K
Project Manager
$98.3K
Software Engineer
$418K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Compass Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $418,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Compass Group is $63,259.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Compass Group

Related Companies

  • TripAdvisor
  • Walmart
  • On the Beach
  • Amazon
  • Yahoo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources