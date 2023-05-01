← Company Directory
Community Health Connections
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Community Health Connections that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Community Health Connections is a federally-qualified health center in Massachusetts that provides affordable healthcare to underserved individuals and families. They offer a wide range of services and accept most commercial insurance plans, MassHealth, and Health Safety Net. Their mission is to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare, and their vision is to eliminate barriers to care and build a healthier tomorrow. They value high-quality care, accessibility, patient and staff satisfaction, teamwork, life/work balance, and building for the future.

    chcfhc.org
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Community Health Connections

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Google
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources