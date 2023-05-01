Community Health Connections is a federally-qualified health center in Massachusetts that provides affordable healthcare to underserved individuals and families. They offer a wide range of services and accept most commercial insurance plans, MassHealth, and Health Safety Net. Their mission is to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare, and their vision is to eliminate barriers to care and build a healthier tomorrow. They value high-quality care, accessibility, patient and staff satisfaction, teamwork, life/work balance, and building for the future.