CommScope
CommScope Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at CommScope totals ₹22.97M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CommScope's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
CommScope
Software Engineering Manager
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
₹22.97M
Level
hidden
Base
₹17.86M
Stock (/yr)
₹1.7M
Bonus
₹3.4M
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at CommScope?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at CommScope in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹19,564,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CommScope for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹4,889,057.

