CommScope
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Networking Engineer

CommScope Networking Engineer Salaries

The median Networking Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at CommScope totals NT$1.12M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CommScope's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
CommScope
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.12M
Level
Software Engineer I
Base
NT$1.02M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$102K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at CommScope?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at CommScope in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,797,129. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CommScope for the Networking Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,415,486.

