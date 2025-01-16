← Company Directory
CommScope
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

CommScope Hardware Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CommScope's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$92K - $107K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$85K$92K$107K$119K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at CommScope?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at CommScope in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $119,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CommScope for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $85,000.

