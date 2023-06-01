← Company Directory
CommonGround-AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CommonGround-AI Salaries

CommonGround-AI's median salary is $352,230 for a Product Designer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CommonGround-AI. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
$352K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CommonGround-AI is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $352,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CommonGround-AI is $352,230.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CommonGround-AI

Related Companies

  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources